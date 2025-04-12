PLANS to invest more than £2million to provide temporary and rough sleeper accommodation in the local area have been welcomed by councillors.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet has agreed to earmark the funding from capital reserves.

Cllr Colin Ball, deputy opposition leader, said he was delighted to see the Labour proposal to invest in housing being backed by the Conservative cabinet and wider council.

He said:

“It was very satisfying to see the success of Labour’s proposal being supported at the budget meeting by all three political parties. “There has been a lot of negotiations since the council was in no overall control at the last election, but I believe this has brought benefits for residents – and not least those needing a roof over their head. “The latest purchase, a two-bedroom bungalow in Burntwood using money from Right to Buy receipts, will hopefully help people to get back into work as well as giving them a healthier outlook.”

Labour group leader Cllr Sue Woodward said:

“This is a very positive and early response to this year’s budget allocations which Labour members have advocated for over the years. “Nothing is more important for families and individuals than finding a secure and affordable home and this is a good step in the right direction. “Councils across the country are really struggling with the costs of homelessness so for Lichfield District Council to consolidate their place in the market for accommodation is welcome news, not just for those who find themselves in housing need but for all council tax payers too.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“It’s heartening to hear support of this policy, which has been in place since the financial year 2021-2022 when we bought six properties using Right to Buy receipts to help tackle homelessness. “The decision to further invest just over £2million in additional housing was made by cabinet more than 12 months ago and it’s good to see the impact it is having. “I welcome all parties’ continued engagement to make Lichfield district a better place for all our residents.”