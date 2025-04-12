A TEAM of entrepreneurial students from Lichfield have landed a hat-trick of prizes.

The King Edward VI School youngsters were competing in the Young Enterprise scheme.

The initiative aims to teach business skills to young people with support and mentoring from industry leaders.

The Lichfield students scooped the Best Overall Company title in the Staffordshire heat of the contest for their Spiking Impact Prevention (SIP) kit which includes drink covers, test strips and personal alarms.

They also landed the Best Sales and Marketing and the Best Company Report crown.

The results mean they will progress to the Midlands round.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ve been working on the business since September and it’s been a huge learning curve. “One of our biggest challenges early on was communication – we nearly missed a few deadlines and our meetings weren’t productive. Over time, we worked on that, became more organised and started making real progress. “The judges gave us great feedback, including ideas for improving our product and how we present it, but overall they saw real potential in our business and that’s something we’re really proud of. “Preparing for the competition wasn’t easy. Our presentation started off rough, but the team pulled together and built something we were genuinely proud to deliver. “It told the story of our business, the problems we’ve faced and our highlights – like selling over £100 worth of stock at the Potteries Centre Trade Fair and winning Best Trade Stand.”

For more details about the product visit www.spikingimpactprevention.co.uk.