LICHFIELD’S former MP has become the first person to leave Celebrity Big Brother.

Sir Michael Fabricant lost out in the public vote against Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd and Hollywood star Mickey Rourke.

The former Conservative Member of Parliament said he was “sad” to depart the ITV reality show having made friends with other housemates.

Michael’s time in the House may have been short but he’s had an unforgettable experience and made some unexpected but beautiful friendships ❤️ #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/hM1uf6UMmq — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 12, 2025