A FILM showcasing the career of Andre Rieu will be shown in Lichfield.

The Dream Continues will be screened on 26th April.

A spokesperson said:

“This brand-new special is a tribute to Andre’s childhood dream of one day forming his own orchestra and travelling the world.

“The film features a selection of his favourite and most spectacular global performances, along with some of the finest moments the maestro and his Johann Strauss Orchestra have shared during their many decades together.

“Most of the concerts featured have never been shown on the big screen before.”