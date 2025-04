A “FUNKY buffet of jazz sounds” is coming to Lichfield.

The Tom Hill Phil Bond Jazzadelic Experience will be at Cathedral Hotel on 21st May.

The quartet will perform original tunes along with jazz and blues standards.

The band includes Phil Bond on keys and vocals, Tom Hill on bass and vocals, Chris Bowden on saxophone and Carl Hemmingsley on drums.

Tickets for the gig are £16 and can be booked at lichfieldarts.org.uk/events.