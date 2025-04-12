A SCHOOL is planning an extension to provide extra science teaching space.

John Taylor High School, in Barton-under-Needwood has applied for permission to build a new single storey building.

A grassed area on the northern boundary of the site has been earmarked for the extension.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said:

“John Taylor High School continue to invest in their facilities to respond to curriculum demands and provide modern teaching and learning environments. “The timetable demand for science though all age groups has resulted in a shortfall of suitable teaching spaces which was partly addressed with the 2024 internal refurbishment project, but which leaves a deficit of one practical teaching space. “The proposal extends the science provision within the existing stand alone block, retaining the faculty cluster for ease of student and staff access. “There is no proposed increase in student or staff numbers as a result of the development.”