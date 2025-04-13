CHASETOWN kept their play-off bid on track with a 3-1 win over Newcastle Town.

The Scholars dominated possession early on and broke the deadlock when George Cater’s stunning strike found the top corner of the net.

The advantage was nearly doubled when Jack Langston went past the keeper, but the defence was able to clear.

Newcastle were level five minutes before the break when Oliver Armstrong powered an effort past Curtis Pond following a quick counter-attack.

Chasetown looked to have restored their lead in the second half when Langston’s free-kick was nodded home by Kieran Fenton, but it was ruled out for a foul.

Mark Swann’s men were not to be denied for long though as Sam Unitt’s header found Langston who rifled past visiting keeper Joseph Slinn.

Sam Wilding went close to adding a third when his strike from outside the box was narrowly off target.

But The Scholars weren’t to be denied as they wrapped up the points when a cross from Cater found Unitt who nodded on for Tom Thorley to make it 3-1.