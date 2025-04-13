LICHFIELD historian Jono Oates will mark the 250th anniversary of start of the American War of Independence with a talk in the city.

The Americans are Coming will take place at Erasmus Darwin House at 7pm on 17th April.

The talk tells the story of the war that erupted between Britain and the fledgling United States of America during the time of George III.

Jono said:

“I’m really looking forward to this new talk about a fascinating time in history – it’s full of dramatic stories, including the infamous ‘shot that was heard around the world’. “But there are also lots of Lichfield links, including a local surgeon who served with the British Army in America and also the Swan of Lichfield, Anna Seward, who made President George Washington write an apology to her after the war had finished.”

The talk costs £10 per person and includes a hot drink. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.erasmusdarwin.org/event/the-americans-are-coming.