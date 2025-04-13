A LICENSING hearing is set to take place over a former church which has been transformed into a space for events.

In February, an application was received by the council for the sale of alcohol daily until midnight.

However, a resident’s concerns over noise and public safety have forced Lichfield District Council into holding a licensing hearing.

St James Church in Pipe Ridware stopped being a church in 1919 and was then converted into a theatre in 1988. However the final curtain fell on the venue in 2015.

The applicant, Ridware Enterprises Ltd, purchased the building and paddocks in 2020 and have been restoring it since. Works were completed in August last year and the owners now want to hire the hall for private parties and functions.

There is also the potential for a beer garden and a marquee to be erected for events, with a proposal that the sale and supply of alcohol can take place between 10am and midnight, seven days a week, with live and recorded music starting at 11am.

But a resident living near the former church said:

“Myself and my wife both work full time and my concern is with the noise during the working week. “Monday to Friday the venue has a capacity for 120 patrons indoors but wishes to use outdoor marquees as well. “Currently the village of Pipe Ridware has a small population of about 24 people and is a very quiet and peaceful place to reside. However, 120 people or more partying outdoors with music seven days a week will cause significant noise and light pollution in the evenings. “Along with the increased traffic volume and road noise, this will cause significant nuisance to us late in the evenings. “The additional volume of cars and private hire vehicles entering and leaving the village in the single-track road with limited passing places will lead to an increased risk of accidents and incidents.”

The applicant said steps had been taken to minimise the impact of the venue.

“As a private function venue we will not be accepting walk-in guests. These events will primarily have a community and family focus, such as charity events, birthday parties, christening parties, artisan markets, craft fairs and wedding parties. “We will work closely with each client and all arrangements will be made well in advance of the event. “The venue will have prior knowledge of exact guest numbers and can staff each event accordingly, therefore minimising the risk of anti-social behaviour whilst maintaining public safety.”

Lichfield District Council’s licensing and consents appeals committee will make a ruling on the application on 16th April.