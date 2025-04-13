FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of the Lichfield Garrick’s latest in-house production.

The Pocket Dream will run at the city theatre from 24th April to 3rd May.

Written by Elly Brewer and Sandi Toksvig, the show takes Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and wraps it in another comedy about a production going hilariously wrong.

The cast will include panto favourites Sam Rabone and Ben Thornton, alongside Sarah Twomey – who has recently appeared as the young Clarissa in Paddington in Peru – ‘Allo ‘Allo star Arthur Bostrom.

Others taking to the stage for The Pocket Dream are West End performer Tricia Adele Turner and comedy actor Joe Feeney.

Daniel Buckroyd, the Garrick’s chief executive and artistic director, said:

“At the Garrick we love it when we can bring people together to experience the very best live performance and send them away laughing, so, I was absolutely delighted when Sandi and Elly gave us permission to remount The Pocket Dream. “It’s one of the funniest nights in the theatre I’ve ever had, combining wall-to-wall comedy, lightning costume changes, audience participation and a flying stage manager. “And we’re excited to have such a fantastic cast joining us for the show.”

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.