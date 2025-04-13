A CELEBRATION of dance is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

Families are being invited to take part in a series of workshops and enjoy a finale showcase at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th May.

The event kicks off with an inclusive workshop with Lauren Russell from 10am to 10.45am, before the Happy Human Collective Yoga experience for children runs at 11.15am and 12.15pm.

Professional dancer Molly Wright will run an intergenerational dance workshop from 1.45pm to 2.30pm.

The Day of Dance finale showcase at 5.30pm will feature film and live performances featuring ThirdBite Dance, DamnFineDance, Dance Hub Co, Out of Whack and Lauren Russell.

Hayley Gilliam, community engagement officer at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We are so proud to be hosting the Day of Dance again this year. “This event is not just about movement and rhythm, it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to fostering creativity, wellbeing and connection within the local community and families. “At The Hub, we are proud to provide a welcoming space where people of all ages can come together to enjoy the arts and create lasting memories.”

For ticket prices and booking details visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.