PUPILS, teachers and governors are being failed at schools across Staffordshire, a Labour election candidate has said.

Jacob Marshall will contest the Lichfield City South seat on 1st May.

He said that the reaction on the doorstep during campaigning highlighted concerns with the way the Conservatives have run education at Staffordshire County Council/

“The county council manages only a handful of schools directly, with the rise of academy-style schools, but the Council makes decisions on funding, priorities and policy. “But in the last few weeks, I’ve heard again and again that this is exactly where things aren’t working well. “Firstly, according to Department for Education data, in 2023-24 there were nearly 900 Staffordshire pupils in infant classes where the class size was over 30 – and over 7,000 in junior classes. That simply isn’t good enough. “Secondly, I’ve heard again and again that there aren’t enough secondary school and Sixth Form places. “Parents have been frantic with worry, hoping that their child will get into a school that’s a reasonable distance away. That’s on the council’s funding decisions – they simply haven’t got it right.”

The full list of candidates for the Lichfield City South seat are:

Martın Bayley (Reform)

Jamie Christie (Lib Dem)

Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)

Jessica Kelly (Green)

Jacob Marshall (Labour)