A LOCAL author has helped to raise more than £1,000 for a charity supporting children in Ukraine.

Pete Frost has published Uncle Chris’ Collection of Crafty Short Stories in aid of World Vision.

Having smashed his initial £1,000 fundraising target, the writer is now hoping to hit £3,000 by donating money due to him from sales via Amazon and Waterstones via a second edition of the title.

Pete said:

“World Vision are a global charity who help children in need of aid across the world. I have been a sponsor for them for the last 30 years, so it is great to help them by writing a fun book to read. “Both books are a collection of ten-minute-read mystery short stories, each with a twist. None of us have time to read a complete book in one sitting, so a short story with a twisty ending is perfect for an evening read or a commute.”