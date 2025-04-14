SPEED is of the essence for a new fast-shooting fundraising event being teed up by Rotarians in Lichfield.

Competitors are being sought for a Speedgolf tournament at Lichfield Golf and Country Club on 23rd May in aid of St Giles Hospice and The Teenage Cancer Trust.

But they’ll need to be on their toes for 15 holes as winners are those who achieve the lowest possible score calculated by combining the number of shots with the total time taken to play the round.

Rotary Club of Lichfield and Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad hope their innovative idea will raise around £1,800 for the two charities.

Rotarian Andrew Sims said:

“We have seen and heard first-hand the fantastic and much-needed service provided by both St Giles Hospice and The Teenage Cancer Trust in the community. We wanted to do something to support these valuable services. “This is an exciting new event which we hope appeals to people who enjoy both running and golf and are willing to combine the two. “Not so many people are aware of Speedgolf, but our hope is that it will appeal to the younger demographic and help build positive awareness about Rotary in the minds of younger people. “The challenge is balancing your running pace with your ability to quickly and accurately play your shots to get the lowest score possible. “You can play with up to seven clubs, but what clubs you select will depend on the length and type of course you are playing. Players will need to weigh up the benefit of taking more or less clubs and this will largely depend on their physical strength, fitness and their golf skills. “Some players become extremely skilful with only a few clubs, whereas other players who are strong enough may opt to carry a few more.”

Competitors have tee times at five-minute intervals, with time to complete the round measured from the moment the pair leave the start line to run to the first tee until they cross the finish line after completing the final hole.

A trophy will be presented to the pair with the lowest score and there is a nearest the pin prize on the par three holes.

A spokesperson for Teenage Cancer Trust said:

“We are so grateful to be one of the beneficiaries of the fundraising for the Rotary Clubs of Lichfield’s upcoming Speedgolf event and wish everybody involved a brilliant day.”

St Giles Hospice’s spokesperson added:

“We spend close to £10million a year providing specialist services. With just 18% of this funded by the Government, we rely heavily on donations and income generation from the local community, so events like this are hugely appreciated.”

Entry to the Speedgolf event is £30 and can be booked online by 7th May.