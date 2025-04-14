STAFFORDSHIRE’S Chief Constable says new neighbourhood police officers will help play a key role in keeping local communities safe.

A number of new recruits will join local policing teams across Staffordshire Police by March 2026 following the allocation of new Government funding.

It will see an additional 52 neighbourhood officers and 15 special constables join the force.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said their roles would be to work with partners and communities to tackle anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and robbery, as well as supporting victims of domestic abuse and diverting young people from offending.

He said:

“We welcome the Government’s announcement which will enhance our commitment to neighbourhood policing. “For the last three years, we have gone back to a local model of policing which means local officers in particular now know their communities, know where there’s hotspots of anti-social behaviour, build up that local intelligence and can address things that matter for local communities. “It is about working with partner agencies on a local level, as effective policing cannot be delivered by the police alone. “Police officer and staff numbers matter. This investment is also an investment in our communities and places across Staffordshire. “I welcome the opportunity to work further with Government and the Staffordshire Commissioner as we continue to rebuild our officer numbers back up the levels of 15 years ago.”

The local policing model was reintroduced in Staffordshire in June 2022 and saw ten local policing teams established.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Having neighbourhoods policing teams which are able to work in partnership to focus on crime prevention and early intervention means that our communities are not only safer but feel safer too – and have confidence in Staffordshire Police.”