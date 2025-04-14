COUNCIL chiefs hope a new sign will attract more visitors to Lichfield by offering them a special photo opportunity.

The giant letters spelling out the name of the city have been placed in Beacon Park with Lichfield Cathedral providing the backdrop.

It was created by Burntwood-based Staffordshire Signs for Lichfield District Council and paid for through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

A spokesperson for the council said:

“These 3D city signs have become popular features in tourist destinations around the world. “In the age of social media, they also offer valuable branding opportunities for smaller cities. “We hope this new addition will help inspire civic pride and attract even more visitors to our beautiful district.”

The letters form part of a broader £100,000 project to enhance public spaces in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Other improvements under the scheme include new planters, bunting, decorative bollard covers, a new mural and enhanced street cleaning.

The spokesperson added:

“Civic pride plays a vital role in shaping vibrant and resilient communities. “When people feel proud of where they live it strengthens local identity, boosts community wellbeing and inspires people to take care of shared spaces. “This project is about building that connection and encouraging everyone to be part of Lichfield’s ongoing story.”