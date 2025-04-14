POLICE have launched a fresh appeal for dashcam footage after a van crashed into a woman on a golf course.

The incident happened at Aston Wood Golf Club at 10.25am on Friday (11th April) when a grey Nissan vehicle – which was being pursued by police cars – struck the victim.

The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital while three people who were in the van are still on the run.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver and two passengers – all men – from the van ran off from the golf club. “We’re working hard to trawl through CCTV, speak to witnesses and investigate their movements in order to locate them. “We are particularly interested in dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of anyone travelling on foot on Blake Street and Birmingham Road between Sutton Coldfield and Shenstone after the collision.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal.