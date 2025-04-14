A MICHELIN-STARRED Lichfield chef has teamed up with a pub company to introduce a special item to its menu.

Tom Shepherd’s The Best Ever Pub Pie will be available in over 100 Marston’s pubs for 12 weeks from 17th April.

Inspired by his original dish from the Great British Menu, the triple-layered treat is filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions and roast potatoes encased in a beef fat shortcrust pastry. It will be served with seasonal vegetables, mashed potato and a red wine sauce.

To said:

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Marston’s to give as many people as possible the chance to try my secret recipe. I have been asked to share the recipe a lot, but it hasn’t felt like the right partnership, until now. “For me, when I think of the pub I think of a good pie, so I was delighted to have the chance to work with the team to bring this pie to life. “I can’t wait to see what people think. The Best Ever Pub Pie will only be on the menu for 12 weeks, so don’t miss out.”

Details of pubs serving the dish can be found at www.marstonspubs.co.uk/best-ever-pie.

Claire Robertson, director of operations at Marston’s, said:

“Pies are some of the most popular dishes across our menus, but we wanted to do something extra special – and when Tom Shepherd agreed to share his recipe we were thrilled. “We’ve worked really hard together to create the most delicious dish possible. It’s rich, decadent and absolutely delicious. “We can’t wait to introduce The Best Ever Pub Pie to customers across the UK, giving as many people as possible the chance to try my recipe from 17th of April.”