BURNTWOOD Afternoon Cinema returns this week with a screening of Love Sarah.

The movie will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Institute at 2pm tomorrow (15th April).

A spokesperson said:

“When talented pastry chef Sarah tragically passes away before realising her dream of opening a Notting Hill bakery, three generations of women – her estranged mother, her best friend and her 18-year-old daughter – come together to fulfil her vision.

“With the help of a charming Michelin-starred chef, they create Love Sarah, a bakery celebrating cultural diversity through delicious international treats.

“This feel-good British film features an incredibly talented cast and plenty of mouthwatering pastries that might just have you stopping at the bakery on your way home.”