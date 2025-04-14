VOLUNTEERS are being urged to help play their part in making a free festival in Lichfield come to life.

Fuse Festival will return to Beacon Park from 11th to 13th July and feature music, creativity and community events.

Lichfield Arts is looking for volunteers aged 16 or over to help the event run smoothly.

A spokesperson said:

“We rely on local volunteers to help create a safe, welcoming environment for everyone. “Whether you’ve volunteered before or are trying something new, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more details on getting involved email volunteer@lichfieldarts.org.uk.