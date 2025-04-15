A BURNTWOOD pub has reopened after the completion of a refurbishment project.

The Star was shut for two weeks for the work to be carried out.

The makeover has created a “more modern design” with a revamped bar, new soft furnishings, larger dining space and new patio area.

Luke Gouldbourne, general manager at The Star, said:

“We are delighted to invite both our regulars and new visitors to experience the fresh new look of The Star, while still enjoying the familiar, cosy atmosphere that makes our pub special.”