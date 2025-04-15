LICHFIELD City captain Dan Lomas has hailed his “amazing” team-mates after they lifted the league title.

The veteran skipper nodded home the equaliser against Romulus in their final game before Leighton McMenemy scored the winner.

The Midland Football League Premier Division title had been wrapped up the week previous with the 34-year-old delighted to get his hands on the silverware.

He said:

“This is why I’m still playing. There’s been highs and lows throughout the season, but these lads have been brilliant. “To win the league and to get to where we have done, we’ve needed the whole squad – they’ve been amazing from one to 20, but we’re just going to soak it in now and enjoy the moment.”

Lomas said he had seen first hand the growth of the club on and off the field.

“There were over 700 fans there for the final game. When I made my debut, there were 70. “It just shows what’s happening off the pitch too – and you know what, we’re not stopping here.”