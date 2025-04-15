A SENIOR councillor has raised concerns over the potential impact on vital green belt land following recent changes to national planning policy.

As part of the Government’s push to build 1.5 million new homes a number of changes to planning policy have been made, including the reintroduction of mandatory housing targets.

For Lichfield the figure has increased to 745 new houses every year, compared to 289 previously.

The green belt currently encompasses 46% of the district, but the introduction of grey belt – land which has previously been developed or does not make a significant contribution to the green belt – could mean more of it is built on.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council, has urged the local authority to reject the idea of using such land going forward. He also criticised the reintroduction of mandatory housing targets, calling them unrealistic for the district.

He said:

“I’m still very concerned in a sense about these arbitrary figures that we’re getting for more houses than we can possibly deal with unless there is a blanket release of green belt. “I’m concerned about the green belt – it is very important to stop that urban sprawl. “I dislike the terminology of grey belt. If we’re not careful and we accept grey belt then we will erode our own green belt that we have.”