THE Dean of Lichfield has lifted the lid on her life at an event in the city.

The Right Revd Jan McFarlane was interviewed by the Rev Peter Holliday at the Guildhall.

The event was organised by the Lichfield Festival Friends and saw the Dean speak of her strong local connections.

Running along the lines of Desert Island Discs, she also chose the theme to The Vicar of Dibley as one of her pieces of music because the first female priests “owe everything to Dawn French”.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Festival Friends said:

“The conversation with the Dean took place after the AGM, where chair Adrienne Swallow reported on the nine fundraising events held since September and which add to subscription income to make Lichfield Festival Friends one of the biggest contributors to the Lichfield Festival. “She also spoke about the festival’s Music for Schools project which is currently providing music lessons for more than 100 local schoolchildren.”

The Lichfield Festival will take place between 8th and 20th July.