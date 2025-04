A LOCAL community group has donated to a charity supporting wounded servicemen and women.

The Lichfield Ladies’ and Men’s Probus Club raised £228 at their April meeting after being given a talk by Pam Sutton, CEO of Troop Aid.

The group’s next meeting will be their AGM on 6th May.

They will then hear a talk on the Pickwick Bicycle Club by Trevor Brown on 3rd June.

For details on joining the club email peter.hitchman44@gmail.com or jenny_hodgkins@yahoo.co.uk.