LICHFIELD inflicted a first defeat of the season on Newent to progress to the quarter finals of the Papa John’s Community Cup.

Although the Myrtle Greens’ final 42-35 lead was only earned with 60 seconds to go, they collected six tries compared to the home side’s four.



Both sides liked to use their backs as fully as possible and did so in the opening minutes – although the first score was a head on penalty from Newent’s number ten Tom Webb, whose booming boot was a feature of the match.

Lichfield’s Ditch Burton opened the away side’s account as he walked the ball over from an uncontested ruck. Kai Lucas-Dumolo added the first of six perfect conversions.

There was a lot of tit-for-tat scoring across most of the game and Vincent was next to cross. Webb’s first of three conversions took the score to 10-7.

Harry McDonough, one of three debutants in the Lichfield squad of 17, helped them regain the lead with a pick-and-go from close range, but the lead did not last long as centre Nathan Brooks backed up a break by the lively Leo Oakey. His footwork, a conversion and a second penalty, gave the home side a 20-14 half time lead.

Newent’s advantage lasted only moments into the second half though as another visiting break in midfield left a massive hole for Will Attridge – also on debut along with Charlie Hingorani – to gallop over from 20 metres.

With Lichfield now starting to ask questions of the home defence with their quickly recycled possession, captain Kieran Reynolds was the spare man on the outside as he stretched his side’s lead to 28-20.

Vincent, with the help of a fellow forward latched onto him, contributed a converted try to bring it back to a one point game.

Kieran Higgins was next to benefit from a neatly worked overlap and the points were still being clocked up.

Webb added a third simple penalty – and it was his astute chip over the top which led to Brooks’ second of the day as the scoreboard moved to 35-35.

Despite this situation, the momentum was gradually moving Lichfield’s way and the home side found any clearing kicks were simply run back more and more often.

With time running out and with players starting to tire on a warm afternoon there was a winning score in normal time when Newent lost their first lineout of the game when Attridge snaffled the ball to set up a midfield ruck from which Rory Davis picked a wonderful line. His offload gave Seb Smith the easiest of tries to secure the win.

The result means Lichfield will now take on a Lutterworth side who also have a 100% record so far this season in the quarter final. The home leg will be played at Cooke Fields on 26th April.