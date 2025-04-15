THE sounds of Fleetwood Mac will be on offer at a Lichfield pub.

The Feathers will welcome The Fleetwood Mack Experience on Thursday (17th April).

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready to experience the sound of Fleetwood Mac like never before. “The Fleetwood Mack Experience is a tribute band that brings together the best musicians to create an unforgettable musical journey through the decades, from the inspirational blues rock era of Peter Green through to timeless hits of the Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham era.”

