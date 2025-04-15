STUDENTS have been reassured they will be able to complete their studies at a Lichfield school despite concerns the Sixth Form provision could close.

Nether Stowe School has been consulting on the long-term future of its post-16 provision.

Headteacher Kirsty Jones told parents that without an increase in the amount of students joining the Sixth Form, continuing with it was “not feasible” in the long term.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson had raised concerns with school chiefs after being contacted by concerned pupils and parents.

In a letter to the headteacher and the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) chief executive Richard Gill, the Labour MP said those impacted by any decision to close or cut back Sixth Form provision needed swift answers.

He said:

“I remain particularly worried about the impact that the closure of the Sixth Form would have on current Year 12 pupils. “In the single meeting that the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership held with me last month you made a commitment to me that all Year 12 pupils currently at Nether Stowe could continue their Year 13 studies at the school. “Yet pupils and parents are informing me that staff have told Year 12 pupils that that they would be better off looking for another Sixth Form for the coming academic year. “I cannot overemphasise the seriousness of this. You will be aware that other Sixth Forms in Lichfield are already heavily oversubscribed. The idea that Year 12s might have to switch school at such late notice is completely unacceptable. “It could have a life-altering impact on their education – and you must treat this with the seriousness it deserves. “Nether Stowe is my old school – I care deeply about its future. It gave me the opportunities I have had and I am determined that today’s pupils have those same choices and chances.”

A spokesperson for the ATLP – which operates Nether Stowe School – said that it remained committed to ensuring Sixth Form students could complete their studies.

“Mr Robertson’s claim that staff are advising current Year 12 pupils to leave is troubling – this is not the message being given by school leaders and we take seriously the importance of clarity at such a sensitive time. Nonetheless, we will reiterate our position to all staff to ensure consistent messaging. “School leaders communicated with Year 12 parents to reiterate the school’s commitment to their education and to update them on next steps. Some have sought our support to continue their education elsewhere and we continue to offer support, where required. “Senior leaders have provided one-to-one meetings with families and we have also invited local Sixth Form providers to offer additional support and advice to the small number of current Year 11 pupils who are planning to stay on. “If we proceed with the closure of the Sixth Form it is our responsibility to ensure that every student is guided to the most appropriate pathway. Many of these students have already secured alternative placements elsewhere and we are actively supporting the remainder. “For absolute clarity, all current Year 12 pupils at Nether Stowe will be able to complete their Year 13 studies next year should they wish to do so.”

The ATLP said that while current Sixth Form students would have the option to complete their post-16 education at the school, no decision had yet been taken on the long term position.

“Since the consultation closed we have been carefully reviewing all responses. We are finalising our consultation response for consideration by our trustees before we are able to confirm next steps. “It would be irresponsible to pre-empt any outcomes before trustees have had the opportunity to consider all input. “We remain committed to acting in the best interests of the pupils and families of Nether Stowe and hope to continue this work – with Mr Robertson’s support – with mutual respect.”