POLICE are hunting burglars who targeted a property in Whittington.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm yesterday (15th April) on Common Lane.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Access has been gained to the rear of the property with an untidy search made.”

Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam or doorbell footage can contact police on 101, quoting incident 345 of 15th April.