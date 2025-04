A BURNTWOOD teenager has been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

It came after a group of young people stopped and searched by police yesterday afternoon (15th April).

One of them had multiple bags of cannabis on him, as well as a mobile phone and £885 in cash. Another had a set of scales.

A 17-year-old boy, from Burntwood, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He has since been bailed with conditions while investigations continues.