ADDITIONAL funding to boost early years childcare in Burntwood has been welcomed by election candidates.

The Government has confirmed that Springhill Primary Academy and Boney Hay Academy will be among the first in the country to receive money to expand nursery provision.

The two sites will use the funding to renovate facilities in order to create more capacity and offer increased free childcare provision in the town.

Darren Ennis, Labour’s county council candidate for Burntwood South – where Springhill Primary Academy is located – said:

“This is really good news for families here – it’s great to see Labour investing in our children’s future in Burntwood. “The extra funds will pay renovations at the school and improvements to outdoor facilities. “This just shows what a Labour Government and a Labour MP can do by working together for the benefit of Burntwood.”

Boney Hay Primary Academy, located in the Burntwood North division, will also use the funding to improve the nursery area on site.

Labour candidate Jane Smith said:

“Here is direct evidence in our town of Labour’s commitment stage in its long-term plan to deliver a modern childcare system that better supports parents. “Early years education is proven to improve the life chances of your children and this is a real bonus for hard-pressed parents too.”

Candidates standing in Burntwood North are:

Andrew Clissett (Reform)

Paul Ray (Lib Dem)

Jane Smith (Labour)

Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)

Burntwood South:

Darren Ennis (Labour)

Robin Hall (Reform)

Antony Jones (Conservatives)

Miles Trent (Lib Dem)