FAMILIES are being invited to enjoy the great outdoors this Easter with a trail at Chasewater Country Park.

People can join Harelock Holmes and his sidekick Dr Foxen to explore nature.

The trails will run until 21st April and then again from 24th to 27th April.

Activity sheets are available from Chasewater Innovation Centre and cost £3.

Sarah Bentley, Staffordshire County Council’s head of environment and countryside, said:

“This is a fantastic way to get the children out and about this half-term, enjoying the fresh air and connecting with nature in a fun and engaging way. “Our countryside team really enjoys putting these trails together each year and we hope families continue to make happy memories at our country parks. “While you’re out exploring, please help us protect the amazing wildlife and delicate habitats by sticking to the paths and following the signs.”