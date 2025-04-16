PEOPLE are being urged to stock up on their medication ahead of the Easter break.

With the long weekend approaching, health chiefs are asking people to be prepared for reduced opening hours at pharmacies and GP surgeries.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, Staffordshire’s Chief Medical Officer, said:

“Bank holiday weekends can be a busy time for healthcare services with higher volumes of calls to NHS 111 about medication shortages and minor illnesses. “By planning ahead you can avoid unnecessary stress and help to ease pressure on the NHS.”

Family members are also being asked to check on relatives who take medication regularly.

Details of pharmacies open over the Easter weekend are available on the NHS website.