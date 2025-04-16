THE story of a woman parachuted into France during World War Two will be told in Lichfield.

Lesley Smith will lift the lid on the incredible tale of Peggy Knight at The Hub at St Mary’s on 4th May.

She was dropped into Nazi-occupied Europe in 1944 having had just two weeks training and one practice parachute jump.

A spokesperson said:

“Peggy’s story of immense courage and dignity in the face of the most dangerous of situations is both breathtaking and remarkable, as she was recorded moving straight through the middle of enemy lines on her bicycle.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.