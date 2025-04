A TALK in Lichfield will explore how popular pubs got their names.

Anthony Poulton-Smith will be at Erasmus Darwin House at 7pm on 23rd April.

A spokesperson said:

“The local has long been the focal point of the community – a home from home where we gather to socialise, play, celebrate and feast. Yet how many of us ever stop to think of the name on the sign hanging outside? Where do they come from, why were they chosen and do they have any significance?”