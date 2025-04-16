A LOCAL animal rescue group is appealing for help after it was forced to move to a new home.

The Max and George Trust, which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes dogs, has seen the lease on its current premises expire – while efforts to purchase the site have fallen through.

The not-for-profit organisation has found an alternative location for its new home, but are appealing for help to support the move.

A spokesperson said:

“Although there is never a good time to move a dog rescue, it could not have come at a worse time for the trust. “Demand for rescue spaces is at an all time high with rescues at breaking point all over the UK. The situation is so bad with more and more dogs being given up during to the cost of living crisis. “To keep the much-loved and greatly-needed resource going, the trust needs to raise at least £25,000 to enable the emergency move to go ahead and purchase the necessary materials needed for the dogs to live safely and comfortably. “Stables are being converted into kennels which require flooring, paint, wall linings and kennel panels, while a kitchen is needed to prepare food, wash up and store bowls. “There is also a need for vans and physical help to get the new site ready and the old one packed up. “It really is a race against the clock to get the funding in time to help with the move.”

As well as financial assistance, the trust is also looking for labourers and tradespeople, along with donations of materials and transport.

A JustGiving page has also been set up to support the fundraising efforts.