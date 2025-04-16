A MAN has been arrested after police were called over concerns for the welfare of a woman in Lichfield.

Local officers went to a property in the city on 9th April alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Police say a woman was found with injuries inside.

A 29-year-old man, from Rugeley, was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, possessing cannabis and possessing ketamine.

He was questioned in custody and bailed with conditions while investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Paul Finlayson, from the Lichfield local policing team, said:

“We’re continuing to target those committing high-harm offences in our communities as proactively as possible in Lichfield. “It’s absolutely vital that people continue to report their concerns to us. We’re determined to act robustly to support victims of crime and to act strongly against those responsible.”