PARENTS across Lichfield and Burntwood are finding out where their children have been allocated primary school places for September.

Staffordshire County Council said 95% had been given a place at their first choice, while more than 99% will be given one of their top three requests.

A total of 8,742 places have been allocated across the county.

Staffordshire County Council’s director for children and families, Bernie Brown, said:

“It is hugely important for parents to know what school their children will be attending in September, which is why our admissions team have been pulling out all the stops to ensure all Staffordshire parents who have applied know where their children will be going in the autumn. “Choosing the schools you would prefer to send your children to school is a really important decision for parents. “The fact that we are able to consistently allocate the overwhelming majority of parents their first-choice primary school shows how hard our admissions team works, and also how helpful it is that the majority of parents submit their primary school preferences on time.”