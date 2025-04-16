PLANS have been drawn up to replace buildings in Little Hay with seven new homes.

The development is earmarked for land at Oak Farm on Green Barns Lane.

It would see the demolition of existing equine buildings on the site, despite them having previously been approved for conversion for residential use.

The new plans would see the creation of a mix of single, 1.5-storey and double storey homes.

A planning statement said:

“This reflects the way farm buildings naturally evolved over time, often having extensions, alterations and changes in use. “This variety of building heights help to make the development seem more organic and give it a familiar character. “The proposed layout has the contemporary buildings positioned towards the rear of the site to reflect how farmsteads may traditionally evolve over time, where older brick barns were often at the core and newer, more functional structures added later to support changing agricultural needs.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.