A WOMAN hit by a van at a golf course near Shenstone has died.

She was taken to hospital after the incident at Aston Wood Golf Club at 10.25 on Friday (11th April).

But police have now confirmed the woman died of her injuries last night.

The driver and passengers in the van – which was being pursued by police cars when the incident happened – fled the scene and are still being hunted.

Anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage in and around the Birmingham Road area in Shenstone is asked to leave their details on the Major Incident Public Portal website.