AN event for green-fingered youngsters is taking place at a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies will host a children’s planting and afternoon tea experience on 31st May.

The event coincides with National Children’s Gardening Week which aims to inspire junior gardeners.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“National Children’s Gardening Week is such a great chance for families to come along our Shenstone store for a fun and engaging gardening event.

“We’ve designed this experience to bring kids of all ages together for a hands-on session, allowing them to explore the different types of plants recommended by our team and create their very own colourful planted pot to take home.”