TWO officers have been appointed to senior roles at Staffordshire Police.

Chief Superintendent Paul Talbot and Caroline Marsh will take up roles as Assistant Chief Constables following the appointment of Becky Riggs as Deputy Chief Constable and the retirement of Stuart Ellison.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Caroline and Paul to the rank of Assistant Chief Constable.

“Both officers bring a wealth of skills and experience to support our journey to be an outstanding police force.

“Caroline’s focus on crime, public protection and vulnerability, and Paul’s experience in local neighbourhood and response policing emphasises our commitment to our force priorities – local responsive policing and an enhanced focus on vulnerability.

“I look forward to welcoming them into their new roles to deliver positive improvements for the communities of Staffordshire.”