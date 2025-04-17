AN award-winning Morris Minor has sold at auction in Lichfield for £9,600.

The 1000 Convertible model went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Named Mirabelle, the car was first registered in July 1966 and has a 1098cc petrol engine with a four speed manual transmission.

Owner Andrew Bywater purchased the car in 2008 to restore and use as an original convertible in his wedding hire business.

Since then, Mirabelle has been shown in numerous classic car shows, winning awards and featured in various articles, including on the front cover of the owner’s club magazine.

The car has also driven in the Lichfield Bower parade and was amongst several displayed at the NEC Classic Car Show.

Auctioneer Tom Winterton said:

“What an absolutely stunning car – Mirabelle is a real showstopper and we had a huge amount of interest from bidders online and in the room on the day of the auction.”