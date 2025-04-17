CATTLE have returned to Chasewater as part of efforts to manage heathland.

Belted Galloway, Highland and Hereford cows will be at the site over the coming months as part of Staffordshire County Council’s conservation efforts.

Grazing is considered a natural way of caring for heathland and continues the historic practice of grazing livestock on common land.

By moving through the landscape and feeding on coarser vegetation, the cattle help prevent bracken and scrub from taking over, giving smaller heathland plants space to grow and thrive.

Sarah Bentley, Staffordshire County Council’s head of environment and countryside, said:

“Conservation grazing is one of the many ways we care for our countryside’s fragile heathland habitat, which is globally rarer than rainforests. “This gentle and natural approach has proven benefits, helping to boost the variety of plant life where cattle graze. “These native breed cattle play an important role in helping this landscape remain healthy and diverse, supporting wildlife and preserving it for future generations to enjoy.”

The county council is also asking visitors to keep their distance from the cows and keep dogs under control.