THE NHS is rolling out its Covid-19 vaccination programme for vulnerable community members.

Those aged 75 and over, live in an older adult care home or who have a weakened immune system will be eligible.

The roll-out comes as recent data by the UK Health Security Agency showed that those who received a vaccine last Spring were 45% less likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 compared to those who were not vaccinated.

Matthew Missen, from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Covid-19 is still a serious threat to older adults and people living with a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment. “This booster helps strengthen immunity and reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation. “If you’re eligible, please don’t wait – book your appointment as soon as you’re invited.”

Eligible people can book their free vaccine now via the NHS App, the NHS website, or by calling 119.

The programme will run until 17th June.