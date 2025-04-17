AN evening of music, myth and magic from the Emerald Isle is coming to Lichfield.

Songs and Stories of Ireland will take place at The Feathers on 1st May.

It will feature County Cork folk duo Jimmy Crowley and Eve Telford.

They will be joined by storyteller Maria Credali.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for an evening of traditional Irish songs, haunting ballads and captivating stories brought to life by acclaimed performers. “Music and storytelling weave together to create a rich and unforgettable night.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.