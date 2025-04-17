A LICHFIELD chef will take on a culinary test as he goes head-to-head in a cooking challenge.

Liam Dillon’s Versus Series will return to The Boat on 30th April when he faces off with Kray Treadwell from 670 Grams in Digbeth.

The pair will each cook three courses, with customers scoring the dishes.

At the end of the evening the result will see the winner crowned.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect six incredible dishes crafted by two chefs in the prime of their careers.”

Tickets are £95 and can be booked online.