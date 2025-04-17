DETECTIVES have named a woman who died after being struck by a van on a golf course near Shenstone.

Suzanne Cherry, 62 and from Aldridge, was hit by the vehicle – which had been pursued by police – at Aston Wood Golf Course at 10.25am on Friday (11th April). She died in hospital on 15th April.

Police have also confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 51-year-old man from Bloxwich was arrested on suspicion of murder, a 22-year-old man, from Dudley, on suspicion of manslaughter and assisting an offender, and a 41-year-old man, from Worcester, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are continuing to search for a man that was seen leaving Aston Wood Golf Club on foot after the collision. “We’re piecing together his movements, speaking to witnesses and going through the footage that we’ve collected and that have been sent to us after our appeals.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances prior to the incident when officers from West Midlands Police had responded to the vehicle being involved in reports of suspicious activity.