A THREE-ROUND encore and rapturous applause served as the perfect ending to Blackeyed Theatre’s excellent production of Dracula at the Lichfield Garrick.

As an English graduate who studied this Bram Stoker classic many moons ago at university, this six-handed play was a thoroughly enjoyable rendition which transported me back in time.

A clever set effectively whisked the audience between the two Victorian worlds of London and Transylvania, while the talented cast’s eerie, but beautiful vocal harmonies amplified the gothic storyline’s chilling tone.

The versatile cast – Maya-Nika Bewley, David Chafer, Richard Keightley, Pele Kelland-Beau, Marie Osman and Harry Rundle – transitioned seamlessly and convincingly between multiple roles, each delivering impressive performances throughout this fantastic two-hour production.

I would wholeheartedly echo the sentiments of fellow audience members on leaving the theatre that it was an “amazing” performance.

Dracula will also be performed this evening (17th April) – for ticket details see the Lichfield Garrick website.