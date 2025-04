ALREWAS will get their 2025 cricket season underway this weekend with a trip to Chesterfield.

The Herons will be looking to get off to a strong start in the Derbyshire County Cricket League Premier Division.

Last season saw Alrewas finish eighth in the 12-team table, while hosts Chesterfield enjoyed promotion from Division One after topping the standings as champions.

Play starts at midday tomorrow (19th April).